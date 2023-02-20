One Knoxville SC announces ‘Goals for Good’ community initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville soccer fans will have the chance to support several good causes during One Knoxville Sporting Club’s first professional season through what the club is calling Goals for Good.

The initiative, which is part of the partnership between OKSC and United Way of Greater Knoxville, will allow fans and One Knox business partners to contribute a dollar amount per goal scored by One Knoxville at home games.

“We are so excited to continue our partnership with One Knox SC through the Goals for Good campaign,” Matt Ryerson, United Way of Greater Knoxville President and CEO said. “This program is a great example of the innovative ways we can all come together to pour into our community and have a huge impact.”

United Way is aimed at creating a “more equitable Knoxville with stable housing, financial security, quality early care and education, access to food, economic mobility, and more.” It’s part of United Way Worldwide, described as the largest charitable organization in the world.

“We are passionate about using soccer as a force for good in Knoxville,” Sam Weisbrod, Executive Director of One Knoxville’s newly formed nonprofit arm, the One Knox Collective said. “Through Goals for Good, we hope to encourage our fans to join us and collectively champion the local causes we care deeply about.”

Goals for Good will kick off March 18 in support of The Community Schools Initiative, a program that uses public schools as a way to organize community resources supporting health, safety and academic resources.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.