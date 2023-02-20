Paul Rudd’s dog look-alike adopted from Collierville shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dog at the Collierville Animal Shelter has gained attention for boasting similar looks to one famous actor.

Pawl Ruff, formerly known as Waffle House, is a 65-pound Aussie mix who shelter staff believes resembles Paul Rudd.

Pawl Ruff’s description reads: “Like Mr. Rudd, I’m a gentle, easy-going fella, the kind of guy you want to be your neighbor, best friend, or lifelong companion.”

Pawl Ruff is potty-trained, walks well on a leash, and sports long, thick and soft fur, according to his description.

The City of Collierville called on Rudd to adopt his look-alike in a tweet.

While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd.



We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff.



Paul doesn't have a Twitter handle, but @AntMan does.



And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet? pic.twitter.com/Q0onM8dvw9 — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) February 14, 2023

The Aussie mix was available for adoption but has since been adopted. The adopter’s identity is unknown.

