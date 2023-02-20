Police arrest man accused of killing 3 year old

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges for his role in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Sunday evening, deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office contacted Kentucky State Police for their help investigating a death in the Woodbine community.

The preliminary investigation showed Whitley County EMS was called to the scene after someone called to say the child was unresponsive. Crews took the child to Baptist Health Corbin where they were pronounced dead.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Jordan Blake Taylor, 22, of Woodbine, was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police are in charge of the investigation.

