Scattered light rain throughout the day, more chances for rain this week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking on and off rain chances throughout the week.
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Light showers return today and really stick around throughout the week, so keep the rain gear handy! Temperatures are also warming up very quickly this week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are mild this morning as clouds kept us on the warmer side overnight. Most of us are starting out in the upper 40s to near 50. The mountains are cooler with temperatures in the lower 40s. We have a few spotty showers this morning.

Expect those mostly cloudy skies to stick around today with a high near 61 degrees. It’s another breezy day with winds from the southwest gusting up to 30 mph at times. On and off light rain continues throughout the day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers linger overnight into early Tuesday morning. We look to dry out throughout the day with some sunshine! Highs are warming up to the mid-60s.

Near record-breaking temperatures arrive Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Wednesday is windy as winds gust up to 40 mph at times. Showers are spotty but become more scattered overnight into early Thursday morning. The cold front finally pushes through and drops temperatures back into the 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking on and off rain chances for the weekend.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Image depicting traffic cones
Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville
Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to...
Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among the dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Showers and breezy conditions for Monday
Rain chances return Monday, warmer week overall
Scattered showers return Monday as well as warm temperatures
Rain chances return Monday, warmer week overall
Up and down rain chances this week
Sunny today but tracking up and down rain chances for the new week
Mostly sunny and breezy for Sunday afternoon
Warm and breezy for Sunday, tracking rain chances into next week