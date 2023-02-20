Scattered light rain throughout the day, more chances for rain this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Light showers return today and really stick around throughout the week, so keep the rain gear handy! Temperatures are also warming up very quickly this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are mild this morning as clouds kept us on the warmer side overnight. Most of us are starting out in the upper 40s to near 50. The mountains are cooler with temperatures in the lower 40s. We have a few spotty showers this morning.

Expect those mostly cloudy skies to stick around today with a high near 61 degrees. It’s another breezy day with winds from the southwest gusting up to 30 mph at times. On and off light rain continues throughout the day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers linger overnight into early Tuesday morning. We look to dry out throughout the day with some sunshine! Highs are warming up to the mid-60s.

Near record-breaking temperatures arrive Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s! Wednesday is windy as winds gust up to 40 mph at times. Showers are spotty but become more scattered overnight into early Thursday morning. The cold front finally pushes through and drops temperatures back into the 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking on and off rain chances for the weekend.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

