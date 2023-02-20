‘Selling Knoxville’ | National Lifestyle show about Knoxville in production

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - American Dream TV and the Travel Channel are producing a new series about life in East Tennessee. “Selling Knoxville” will dive into East Tennessee’s real estate market and what it’s like to live in the region.

Holli McCray, the CEO of Home Marketing Group in Knoxville, was chosen as the host. She said the real estate market in Knoxville is on fire right now.

“What we’re dealing with now in the real estate market in our area is a very, very low inventory,” she said. “We got a little bit excited around Christmas because we started to see that inventory creep up, but we went through the holidays, and we’re way back down now under 3,000 homes in the entire MLS.”

Aside from real estate, “Selling Knoxville” will take an in-depth look at life in East Tennessee.

Viewers will see local businesses and special features about people who live in the area. “I know so many people want to keep Knoxville a very small, quiet hidden gem. The reality is we’ve been discovered, so we might as well tell our story the way we want to,” McCray said.

“Selling Knoxville” will tentatively air its first episode in April.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.