TBI Investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Greene County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly shooting between a suspect and the Greene County sheriff’s office.

According to a release from the TBI, Deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Bolton Road in Greeneville on Saturday night. When they got there, the TBI said shots were fired at deputies from inside the home.

Shots continued to be fired from inside the house until after midnight, Sunday.

Officials said just after 12:30 a.m., Deputies encountered 37-year-old Joshua A. Baker with a woman behind the home. Investigators said Baker pointed a gun at the woman and shot her.

Deputies then returned fire, striking Baker. He died at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No deputies were hurt.

The TBI is now handling the investigation.

