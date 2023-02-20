TBI Investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Greene County

The shooting happened on Bolton Road in Greeneville, officials said.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly shooting between a...
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly shooting between a suspect and the Greene County sheriff’s office(TBI)
By William Dowling
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a deadly shooting between a suspect and the Greene County sheriff’s office.

According to a release from the TBI, Deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Bolton Road in Greeneville on Saturday night. When they got there, the TBI said shots were fired at deputies from inside the home.

Shots continued to be fired from inside the house until after midnight, Sunday.

Officials said just after 12:30 a.m., Deputies encountered 37-year-old Joshua A. Baker with a woman behind the home. Investigators said Baker pointed a gun at the woman and shot her.

Deputies then returned fire, striking Baker. He died at the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No deputies were hurt.

The TBI is now handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Image depicting traffic cones
Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville
Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to...
Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among the dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Scattered light showers today
Scattered light rain throughout the day, more chances for rain this week
Showers and breezy conditions for Monday
Rain chances return Monday, warmer week overall
A patient receives free dental services on Sunday at a RAM clinic at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.
Hundreds of people get free medical care
A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
WATCH: Dad demands all kids get off KCS bus after he claims daughter was attacked