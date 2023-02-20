Tennessee baseball drops in rankings after opening weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following Tennessee baseball’s opening weekend in the MLB Desert Invitational, the Vols dropped one spot to number three in the latest rankings.

They now sit two spots behind LSU which remains number one after winning its first three games. The next SEC schools are Ole Miss and Texas A&M, who did not move in this week’s rankings.

UT lost their first two games before snagging a shutout victory on the final day of the tournament against UC San Diego.

Previous coverage: No. 2 Tennessee baseball falls in season opener, 3-1

Tony Vitello and his Vols lost to unranked Arizona on opening day, 3-1. UT pitcher Chase Dollander was impressive on the mound as well despite suffering the loss.

After a bit of a rocky start, the junior right-hander allowed a pair of runs in the first two innings before retiring 10 straight batters. Dollander finished the night with seven strikeouts and just one walk while allowing two earned runs on three hits over 4.2 innings of work.

The Vols saw greater offensive production in game two against Grand Canyon but narrowly fell 4-3.

Vols’ Christian Moore was clutch early when he extended UT’s lead with a timely two-out RBI single in the fifth. The sophomore fouled off multiple pitches before lacing a base hit into left field to score Jared Dickey, who reached on a triple earlier in the inning.

Grand Canyon scored one run in each of the next three innings to regain the lead, two of which were aided by a pair of Tennessee errors.

In the finale, Tennessee secured their first win of the season against UC San Diego, a performance that saw balance on defense and offense.

Drew Beam went six innings, allowing just three baserunners and punching out six. He did not allow a run or a walk, and demonstrated incredible efficiency, making it through his stellar outing in just 86 pitches and facing two batters over the minimum.

The offense provided run support beginning in the fourth inning, as Blake Burke laced a triple to center field and was driven home by Zane Denton the very next at-bat. Denton would come all the way around to score two batters later, as Kyle Booker sent him home with an RBI groundout.

Tennessee returns to Knoxville for its home opener on Tuesday against Alabama A&M at 4:30 p.m.

