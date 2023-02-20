Tennessee drops from top-10 in AP College Basketball Poll after big win, loss

It was a mixed bag of a week for the Tennessee men’s basketball team, capping off with a slight drop in the AP College Basketball Poll.
Tennessee vs Alabama
Tennessee vs Alabama(James Boofer)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a mixed bag of a week for the Tennessee men’s basketball team, capping off with a slight drop in the AP College Basketball Poll.

Wednesday saw a Vol win over then- No. 1 ranked Alabama, 68-59, but after a rough first half, the Vols fell to Kentucky, 66-54 Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Vols turn back the Tide topping No. 1 Alabama, 68-59

The Alabama win was only the sixth in program history and only the second win over a top-ranked team at Thompson-Boling. The win also marked UT’s second top-five win of the year after defeating No. 3 Kansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.

Previous Coverage: Vols stumble in first half, lose at Kentucky 66-54

Tennessee entered the second half of its game against Kentucky with a 20-point deficit and managed to trim it down to eight points, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Wildcats.

The team is now ranked No. 11, a drop of just one placement from No. 10.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Image depicting traffic cones
Rolling roadblocks coming to Knoxville
A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
WATCH: Dad demands all kids get off KCS bus after he claims daughter was attacked
Three people were arrested from two different drug busts in Campbell Co., according to...
Multiple people arrested in drug busts in Campbell Co.
Report any unwanted calls to your attorney general’s office and the FCC.
Loudon Co. deputies warn of ongoing scam

Latest News

Manning worked for UT Athletics full-time for nearly 50 years, serving in many roles.
Friends reflect on life and legacy of Gus Manning
Lady Vols senior day
Lady Vols clinch 20th win of the season
Zakai Zeigler
Vols stumble in first half, lose at Kentucky 66-54
No. 10 Vols set for second round of Border Battle with Kentucky