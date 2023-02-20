Tennessee drops from top-10 in AP College Basketball Poll after big win, loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a mixed bag of a week for the Tennessee men’s basketball team, capping off with a slight drop in the AP College Basketball Poll.

Wednesday saw a Vol win over then- No. 1 ranked Alabama, 68-59, but after a rough first half, the Vols fell to Kentucky, 66-54 Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Vols turn back the Tide topping No. 1 Alabama, 68-59

The Alabama win was only the sixth in program history and only the second win over a top-ranked team at Thompson-Boling. The win also marked UT’s second top-five win of the year after defeating No. 3 Kansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.

Previous Coverage: Vols stumble in first half, lose at Kentucky 66-54

Tennessee entered the second half of its game against Kentucky with a 20-point deficit and managed to trim it down to eight points, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Wildcats.

The team is now ranked No. 11, a drop of just one placement from No. 10.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.