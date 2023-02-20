WATCH: Dad demands all kids get off KCS bus after he claims daughter was attacked

A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus driver to step off.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Feb. 10, a parent boarded a school bus full of Carter Middle and High School students and demanded all of the kids get off, according to a student on the bus who recorded the interaction.

The student told WVLT News that the man’s daughter was making fun of another girl when that girl defended herself and a physical fight started.

The bus driver had to stop the bus twice to stop the fighting and separate the girls, according to the student.

The man’s daughter then got off the bus at a different stop than her normal one. The bus driver continued his route and while at one of the scheduled stops, a parent boarded the bus, according to the student.

“Why are they hurting her,” the dad yelled at the bus driver. “Why are you allowing that?”

The video showed the father and bus driver continued back and forth with each other until the dad told the kids to get off the bus.

The student told WVLT News that when they got off, a KCS teacher who lived nearby was there and saw the whole thing. The teacher showed the students her KCS badge and waited with them while they called their parents to come pick them up.

WVLT News reached out to the Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, but neither of the agencies had any record of the incident being reported.

A representative for the school system confirmed that students on bus No. 163 were let off and a parent did approach the bus. She said they were conducting an internal review of what happened.

Family members of the student who took the video told WVLT News that no one from the school called to let parents know about the incident. The students had to call their own parents to find rides home.

