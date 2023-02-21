3rd-ranked Baseball Vols set for home opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ready for its home opener, the No. 3 Tennessee baseball team gears up to host Alabama A&M for a two-game midweek series on Tuesday and Wednesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers kickoff a shortened series against Alabama A&M, looking to recapture the success the 2022 squad had in midweek contests. The games mark the beginning of a 15-game homestand for the Big Orange.

Tickets for the games are available in very limited quantities at AllVols.com.

Tuesday’s game is the 112th home opener for UT Baseball. The Vols are 89-20-2 all-time in the first home game of the season.

Tennessee has been extremely successful against non-conference opponents since the start of the 2019 season, posting a 95-19 record in that span. In 2022 and 2021, the Vols posted a 53-10 record against out-of-conference opponents, going 28-4 a season ago after posting a 25-6 non-conference record in 2021. The Vols earned 13 midweek wins a season ago, reaching the baker’s dozen mark for the second time since 2019.

Under head coach Tony Vitello, Tennessee has posted an impressive 52-8 midweek record.

WVLT Sports will be live Wednesday from Lindsey Nelson Stadium during its 5 and 6pm broadcasts with highlights from the home opener.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.