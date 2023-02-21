CPR robot saving time and lives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The LUCAS 3 device is basically another first responder. It delivers high-quality chest compressions for as long as a patient needs while freeing up the other hands of first responders. Emergency crews are calling it a lifesaver.

Chief Mark Wilbanks with the Knoxville Fire Department said they have had this device in Knoxville since 2021, but they’re still fairly new.

The device costs around $20,000 and lasts from five to seven years. They are programmable, and since technology is always changing, the device can update with the changes.

“We have these on all the front-line emergency response vehicles that would answer emergency medical calls in the city so there’s about 20 of them out in the field right,” said Wilbanks.

The LUCAS device extends the reach of care by maintaining chest compressions during transport to advanced lifesaving therapies, including ECMO or PCI in the cath lab.

By increasing provider safety, avoiding fatigue over long durations and reducing transport risks by allowing caregivers to sit belted, the LUCAS device can help calm the scene and provide an extra pair of hands.

KFD Health and Safety Officer Tim Woods said this device can continue compressions even when first responders have to move a patient up or down stairs, to an ambulance and while driving down the road at a high rate speed. This really ensures the safety of the patient and the first responder.

“The compressions never stop so that’s allowed the survival rate to go up considerably having this device,” Woods said.

The low-profile back plate for fast, smooth patient application and a very spacious support structure accommodates larger patients. It has a median of only 7 seconds of interruption demonstrated when transitioning from manual to mechanical CPR in clinical use.

The EMT or first responder would strap and secure the patient’s arms and device during transport. It makes documentation faster and easier with emailed post-event reports after an indecent so, you can review the event once it is over.

Wilbanks said this lets crews get the most work done in the least amount of time possible, in a job where every second counts.

“A highly trained person typically can do about two minutes of effective CPR and then they begin to fatigue, and we need to switch rolls out so what this really does is it takes that out of the process.”

Wilbanks said nearly everyone in the department is trained to use the LUCAS 3 device and has had to use it at least once in the field.

He said typically when crews are called to a patient, they show up in the fire truck with at least three firemen and they usually arrive three minutes before the ambulance does.

Once the ambulance gets there, they usually have two EMTs with them. Wilbanks said they hope to have the patient’s heart rate back by the time the ambulance gets there.

“The max you’re going to have is 5 people on the scene, so that takes everybody’s hands to do everything and then you’re having to switch rolls. So with the device, we don’t have to switch rolls and everybody has a set job,” Wilbanks said. “We call it pit crew basically, and everybody has a set job just like in NASCAR. They know what their job is and they continue through with that job and that way you get the highest quality patient care you can get.”

Just six months ago Wilbanks was on a call when a man had a heart attack in Market Square.

He arrived in minutes. When people were told by 911 to administer chest compressions, Wilbanks took over and was able to use LUCAS 3 to save the man’s life.

The device claims to increase blood flow to the brain by 60% more than manual CPR.

Most fire departments and many hospitals in Knoxville have this device, according to Wilbanks.

The only limitation with the device is the size of the person needing it, according to Wilbanks. The manufacturer is working on a device for children.

