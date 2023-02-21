Crossville will not release Village Inn report that cost $10K, report says

The report cost the city a reported $10,000, but now tax payers will not be able to view it.
One week ago the City of Crossville announced its intention to purchase the property the Village Inn sits on after all of the tenants have moved out of the spac
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Crossville will not release an investigative report completed after the city originally closed the Village Inn last summer, according to a report from WVLT newspaper partner the Crossville Chronicle.

The inn was officially closed permanently on Feb. 15, city officials said, leaving almost two dozen people with nowhere to live. The closure comes after the city agreed to purchase the property, which itself followed a controversy where the city wrongfully closed the inn.

Previous Coverage: Almost two dozen still need a place to stay as Village Inn closes

The report was created by law firm Robinson, Smith and Wells out of Chattanooga after the city reversed the original closure due to a procedural order. It cost the city a reported $10,000, but now tax payers will not be able to view it.

Previous Coverage: Crossville police close Village Inn following narcotics investigation

“As city attorney, it’s my job to advise the council on certain matters,” said Randy York, city attorney in the Chronicle’s report. “It’s my advice that all attorney-client privileges and communications be held confidential.”

The hotel served as a home to around 150 people, who were all told to leave by Feb. 15 after the city bought the property for $465,000, according to city officials. That sale cannot go through until the remaining tenants leave the property, meaning standing owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood is reportedly in charge of evicting the remaining people.

WVLT News has filed a records request for the report.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver
Report any unwanted calls to your attorney general’s office and the FCC.
Loudon Co. deputies warn of ongoing scam
Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Missing Tennessee teen may be with boyfriend, charged in police chase, officials say
Knoxville Police Department
KPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash on E. Magnolia Ave.

Latest News

One Knoxville SC
One Knoxville SC announces ‘Goals for Good’ community initiative
Guns N’ Roses
Guns N’ Roses coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
Ryan Kelly White
Knoxville man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car, 100mph car chase, report says
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring