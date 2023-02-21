Crossville will not release Village Inn report that cost $10K, report says

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Crossville will not release an investigative report completed after the city originally closed the Village Inn last summer, according to a report from WVLT newspaper partner the Crossville Chronicle.

The inn was officially closed permanently on Feb. 15, city officials said, leaving almost two dozen people with nowhere to live. The closure comes after the city agreed to purchase the property, which itself followed a controversy where the city wrongfully closed the inn.

The report was created by law firm Robinson, Smith and Wells out of Chattanooga after the city reversed the original closure due to a procedural order. It cost the city a reported $10,000, but now tax payers will not be able to view it.

“As city attorney, it’s my job to advise the council on certain matters,” said Randy York, city attorney in the Chronicle’s report. “It’s my advice that all attorney-client privileges and communications be held confidential.”

The hotel served as a home to around 150 people, who were all told to leave by Feb. 15 after the city bought the property for $465,000, according to city officials. That sale cannot go through until the remaining tenants leave the property, meaning standing owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood is reportedly in charge of evicting the remaining people.

WVLT News has filed a records request for the report.

