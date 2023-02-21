Dad hopes for community support for 12-year-old in need of kidney transplant


WSMV's Justina Latimer reports.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - From putting up flyers around town to reaching out to local organizations, one father is hoping to gain the community’s support for his 12-year-old son who is in need of a kidney transplant.

Elijah Wilson describes the story as a bit of a roller coaster.

“They stopped by the store to pick up some things and Leaven hit the floor screaming,” explained Wilson.

Wilson’s son Leaven was rushed to the hospital after experiencing unbearable back pain while visiting his mother during summer of 2021.

After several tests, he was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease.

“He has to be woken up three times a night to take meds, go to the bathroom, and go back to sleep. He has to do online school now, which he hates,” Wilson stated.

With the average cost of a kidney transplant sitting at more than $400,000 along with other added fees like travel, he’s teamed up with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association hoping to support his son’s journey.

“I’d do anything I can for him, but it destroys you knowing you can’t do anything. All you can do is reach out and ask for help,” Wilson said.

Click to learn about Leaven’s journey or to make a donation.

