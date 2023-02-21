Deadly fire in Fentress Co. prompts investigation, TBI says

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating a deadly fire in Fentress County that happened on Feb. 13, TBI representative Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Tuesday.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Goney Road in Jamestown, and Donald R. Cobb, 59, was found dead inside the home, Earhart said.

TBI officials are assisting the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, which is ongoing.

