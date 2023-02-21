Good Question: When will Kentuckians be able to have digital driver’s licenses?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may use your phone to order groceries or buy movie tickets, but when will you be able to use it to board a plane? That’s today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Robert asks, when will Kentuckians be able to have a digital driver’s license in their Apple wallets?

Right now, people living in three states, Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland, can add their driver’s licenses to their iPhones and Apple watches.

They can even use those electronic IDs at TSA checkpoints at four airports, including in those three states I mentioned.

As for us, it might be a while.

Chuck Wolfe with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told us they are working on it but don’t have any concrete plans just yet.

He told us implementing mobile driver licensing with their license card vendor is the first step that will eventually open up other digital driver licensing wallet options in the future.

“We’re in the development stages with IDEMIA and will provide an update later when we expect the different phases of this service to be available,” Wolfe said.

So, for now, you’ll want to keep that ID with you.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.