Guns N’ Roses coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rock legends Guns N’ Roses are hitting the road again on a 2023 World Tour. Part of that tour? A stop in the Scruffy City.

The tour is set to kick off on June 5 in Israel and will move through the Middle East, Europe and North America. It’ll be the first time the group has toured in North America since 2021.

The Knoxville stop is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2023. The group will also be stopping in Nashville and Charlotte in August.

Those interested in picking up tickets can do so here starting Feb. 24.

