Halls man pleads guilty to statutory rape after 7-year KCSO investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man previously convicted for a slew of child sex crimes, including rape and sexual activity involving a minor, has pleaded guilty after a seven-year investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tonia Ryan.

Anthony Todd Woods was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June of 2021 during a trial where his victims spoke out against the man, recounting their experiences.

“Now, I don’t have to be scared anymore, because I’m in control,” one victim said.

Another added, “I felt trapped. He likes to pick vulnerable girls.”

Woods originally turned himself into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in December of 2016 after the charges were filed. Prior to his sentencing, Judge Scott Green said Woods was “arrogant” and “not remorseful.”

KCSO Public Information Office Heather Reyda announced Tuesday that Woods plead guilty to statutory rape and aggravated assault in Criminal Court Division III.

