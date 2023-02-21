Halls man pleads guilty to statutory rape after 7-year KCSO investigation

A man previously convicted for a slew of child sex crimes, including rape and sexual activity involving a minor, has pleaded guilty after a seven-year investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tonia Ryan.
(wvlt)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Anthony Todd Woods was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June of 2021 during a trial where his victims spoke out against the man, recounting their experiences.

Previous Coverage: “Now I don’t have to be scared anymore”| rape victim speaks out

“Now, I don’t have to be scared anymore, because I’m in control,” one victim said.

Another added, “I felt trapped. He likes to pick vulnerable girls.”

Woods originally turned himself into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in December of 2016 after the charges were filed. Prior to his sentencing, Judge Scott Green said Woods was “arrogant” and “not remorseful.”

Previous Coverage: Knoxville man convicted of 15 charges in 2016 rape case

KCSO Public Information Office Heather Reyda announced Tuesday that Woods plead guilty to statutory rape and aggravated assault in Criminal Court Division III.

