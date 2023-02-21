Heather visits the kindergarten students at Morning Star

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The kindergarten students at Morning Star Child Development Center have been taking note of the weather every day.

To kickoff their lessons on weather, Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley gave them a behind the scenes tour of the studio and talked about weather forecasting.

Heather at Morning Star (WVLT)

