Heather visits the kindergarten students at Morning Star
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley kicks off their lessons on weather.
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The kindergarten students at Morning Star Child Development Center have been taking note of the weather every day.
To kickoff their lessons on weather, Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley gave them a behind the scenes tour of the studio and talked about weather forecasting.
