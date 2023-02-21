Historic ‘Airplane Filling Station’ up for sale

The iconic property is listed for $99,900.(WVLT)
By Christyn Allen
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Airplane Filling Station on Clinton Highway was listed for sale this week. Its current owner, Knox Heritage, hopes someone will operate the building in a way it can be utilized by the public.

The airplane was built in 1931 by brothers Henry and Elmer Nickle. The design was meant to mimic Charles Lindberg’s Spirit of St. Louis.

“They thought that making their gas station shaped like an airplane would make travelers want to stop here for gas versus stopping at a gas station down the road,” said Knox Heritage Executive Director Christine Cloninger.

The gas station closed in 1970. After that, the airplane became a fruit stand, a bait shop, a used car lot, a liquor store and eventually a barbershop.

A group of Knoxville residents banded together to buy the airplane to preserve it. It’s now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was donated to Knox Heritage in 2018.

Knox Heritage wants to sell the iconic property to give it new life. They hope a new owner will make good use of the property; in a way, the public will still be able to use it.

The Airplane Filling Station does come with extra baggage. The buyer must sign a preservation easement, which protects the property from demolition or any dramatic changes to its exterior.

“The airplane will be protected, no matter what it becomes next,” said Cloninger.

Buyers have until Wednesday evening to submit an offer.

