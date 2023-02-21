Kentucky superintendent left job hours before being arrested for bringing a gun to school property

A Kentucky superintendent left his job hours before he was arrested for bringing a gun to school property.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky superintendent left his job hours before he was arrested for bringing a gun to school property.

The McCreary County School Board voted to accept superintendent john Gunn’s release last night.

According to an arrest citation, Gunn was seen on surveillance video trying to enter the school board building while he had a handgun.

The citation says he admitted to having the gun, and he was taken into custody.

He is facing a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
4 players ejected for fighting during Lenoir City and Fulton’s women’s playoff basketball game
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
Ryan Kelly White
Knoxville man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car, 100mph car chase, report says
A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver

Latest News

Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing East Tennessee teen
TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing East Tennessee teen
Tennessee bill would allow people to carry guns on college campuses
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Fun events to Find Your Fun this weekend
Woman giving back to the organization that saved her life.
WOMAN PAYING BACK THE ORGANIZATION THAT CHANGED HER LIFE