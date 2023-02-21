Knoxville man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car, 100mph car chase, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he hit a Knoxville Police Department officer with his car and leading the department on a car chase, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

Ryan Kelly White was arrested after the incident, the report said. It happened Sunday around 8:45 a.m., according to the report, when an officer responded to the report of a stolen blue Kia Optima.

The responding officer reportedly spotted the Kia in a gas station parking lot on Chapman Highway and pulled his cruiser in front of it before trying to get White to exit his car.

“The arrestee placed the vehicle in drive and accelerated at a high rate of speed,” the report said. “While leaving the parking spot, the arrestee struck [the officer] in his right leg.”

That officer then hopped back into his cruiser and chased White, who was driving faster than 100 miles per hour, according to the report. During this, another officer joined the chase.

“The arrestee tried to go around vehicles on Alcoa Highway and struck multiple vehicles before his vehicle came to a rest,” the report said. “When the vehicle came to a abrupt stop causing both cruisers to collide.”

White was then taken into custody after a short foot chase, the report said. Additionally, officials said there had been a woman in the car with White, who had called dispatch to say she was in fear for her life and was not allowed to exit the car.

Both White and the woman were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The officer who was hit by White was taken to Urgent Care.

White was charged with aggravated assault on a first responder, aggravated kidnapping, duty to render aid and give information, evading arrest, evading arrest at risk of death or injury, possession and theft.

