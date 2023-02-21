Knoxville organizations host ‘Life Saving Workshop’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville and the Knoxville Fire Department held a free public “Life Saving Workshop” at the Larry Cox Senior Center for American Heart Month on Monday.

The workshop focused on hands-only CPR and the Heimlich. Officials with the city and KFD hope to reach as many people as possible to save lives.

KFD’s Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks truly believes these workshops can save people.

“What we see is people that know CPR, start early CPR, do early defibrillation, save more lives than anything else in the United States,” Wilbanks said.

He hopes to bring more people in the community to the workshops. These workshops are not classes; if people want certification, they should reach out to the American Heart Association.

Another workshop will be held this Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone interested in learning more information or registering can email dsharp@knoxvilletn.gov or call (865)215-4382.

