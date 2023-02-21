Local store giving back to women

Giving back to women is the initiative Maurices has been doing in Sevierville for 7 years.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One store in Sevier County has a mission of helping women feel their best even after an abusive relationship.

Inside Maurices, one can find the latest casual and fashionable clothing for women. However, one may not see how they want to help abused women feel better, a mission they’ve stood by for seven years.

“Giving back to women is right. We are an advocate for women of all ages and sizes, and we care for the community that we’re in and try to reach out to whatever occasions we can,” said Brandi England with Maurices.

A fundraiser, “I Support the Girls,” raises awareness and clothes for one of the biggest needs in the community: women’s undergarments.

“In abusive relationships or marriages that have gotten out and or in sex trafficking and we are taking donations of other new or gently worn bras or socks for women,” said England.

Also, Fashion Fun Day can help anyone find the right outfit for the next big occasion.

“For whatever made they may have in their life, whether it be a job interview, or just venturing out on their own or whatever need and that’s important,” added England.

