Meteorologist Jacob Durham judges Dogwood’s Great Shake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year Dogwood Ambassadors host a competition in which students compete with a particular theme that is given to them at the beginning of the year. Students will compete against one another in several challenges with the overall winner from the school heading to Atlanta for the national competition.

WVLT Meteorologist Jacob Durham was one of the judges for a weather portion of the competition. Students were given a script to read and had to present the weather forecast as if it was the first day on the job.

Judges would then give the student a overall rating based on several factors including: eye contact, overall communication skills, problem solving, personality, poise and poise under pressure.

There was a total of 33 students who participated, which was then cut down to the top five for day two of the competition in which peers and adults would make the final cut to the top two students. The top two students will then be judged based on how they lead a team and the winner will then be selected to compete in Atlanta.

