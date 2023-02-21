Near record breaking temperatures ahead of a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peeks of sunshine and stray rain chances return with near record-breaking temperatures for both Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front arrives and knocks us back down to near average by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly cloudy again, with spotty rain developing and moving through at times. The low will only be around 55 degrees, but that’s also early in the night with warmer air moving in and moving us to the low 60s by the morning.

Winds increase Wednesday with gusts up to 30-40 mph. That will help us warm up to about 78 degrees! A stray shower is possible, mainly early, with a mixture of sun and clouds. The record high temperature for Wednesday is 81 degrees and the record high for Thursday is 83.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain moves through Wednesday night to early Thursday as a cold front moves through. Thursday is another warm day at 79 degrees, and gusts coming back down to around 25 mph as they’ll shift and bring back the 50s for Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, on and off rain spreads out Saturday, with at least a half an inch of rainfall headed this way. We’re looking at showers to linger into Sunday but decrease before going up in coverage yet again later Monday.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

