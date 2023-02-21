No.11 Tennessee shoots for big road win at Texas A&M

Vols to respond following loss at Kentucky
Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence shoots over Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) during the second...
Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence shoots over Tennessee guard Tyreke Key (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another top-25 matchup for Tennessee as the 11th-ranked Vols take on No. 25 Texas A&M Tuesday night in Bryan-College Station, Texas, at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (20-7, 9-5 SEC) is coming off a week in which it split a pair of conference games—defeating No. 1 Alabama on Wednesday and falling at Kentucky on Saturday. Santiago Vescovi and Jahmai Mashack led the Vols’ comeback bid Saturday in Lexington, scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively.

This game is a rematch of last season’s SEC Tournament championship game in Tampa, Florida, which Tennessee won, 65-50. Dating to the 2020-21 season, the Vols have won three straight over the Aggies.

Texas A&M (20-7, 12-2 SEC) has won five straight games and is coming off a 69-60 win at Missouri on Saturday.

The Aggies are 13-1 at Reed Arena this season and have won nine straight home games. Texas A&M’s lone home loss came against Wofford on Dec. 20.

Fans can catch Tuesday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App or online.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

