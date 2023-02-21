Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD

Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a fight in The Heights where two men were in a physical altercation.

A man caught a suspect stealing his clothes on Mayflower Avenue on Feb. 18, said officers.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner saw his back door open, found his clothes by the front door, and heard noises in the attic.

Police say when the owner looked up in the attic, he saw Christopher Barker wearing his $50 jacket.

The owner told Barker to come downstairs. Once he made it down, Barker allegedly ran and dove out the window.

He stopped Barker nearby and waited for police, said MPD.

Christopher Barker is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver
Report any unwanted calls to your attorney general’s office and the FCC.
Loudon Co. deputies warn of ongoing scam
Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon Co. Saturday, according to officials with...
Missing teens from Indiana found in Loudon Co.
Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Missing Tennessee teen may be with boyfriend, charged in police chase, officials say
Knoxville Police Department
KPD investigating deadly motorcycle crash on E. Magnolia Ave.

Latest News

Fire generic
Deadly fire in Fentress Co. prompts investigation, TBI says
Warm temperatures
Near record breaking temperatures ahead of a cold front
Halls man pleads guilty to statutory rape after 7-year KCSO investigation
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
DA: Woman in KPD custody died of stroke, no charges to be filed
A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver