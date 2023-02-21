Softball star, Vol for Life Monica Abbott announces retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Softball legend and VFL Monica Abbott announced her retirement Tuesday, saying her time in the circle is done.

The pitcher had a stellar career, playing for Team USA from 2005 to 2010 and from 2018 until now. Additionally, Abbott has played internationally for the Toyota Red Terriers in Japan, where she has claim to six championships and four MVPs, since 2009.

Abbott was also the first to ever pitch a perfect game in Olympic history. She’s also a four-time World Champion gold medalist, among a long list of other accolades.

One of those accolades? A spot in the University of Tennessee Hall of Fame. Abbott played for UT from 2004 to 2007 and was inducted in 2018.

The athlete released a statement announcing her retirement thanking fans, coaches and teammates.

The Day has come for me to step away from the circle, and throwing 70+mph, rise balls 😌. For 20years, I have lived the dream, playing Softball at the highest levels and representing my country. 🇺🇸 But the day has come where I know that I can do more for the game I love 💗 off the field than on. It’s been the most incredible journey 🥎 I want to say thank you to my teammates you all made it fun to play every day. And you’re competitive spirit was contaigous! 🤩 I want to thank my sponsors over the years. Thank you for investing in me, believing in me and always making sure that I was had whatever I needed to train and compete. Your’e investment in me, made me so proud and I tried to represent you all well. I want to thank my coaches, helpers, and assistants overs the years. You’re the team within the team and everyone needs people to support them. To the Fans— thank you for following, sharing, tagging, talking, watching, and sharing the passion of the game. It was fun pitching for you, entertaining you and I did my best to take you along this journey. To the gals—still playing pro or about to be pro— be confident, fight for the growth in the game and don’t ever take your opportunity for granted. 💯 Only you can make the most of “Your Individual Game” and YES❕— you can help take us all to the next level. 🙌🏼 I’m not sure what’s next for me, but I do know that it will be softball related, but it’s just going to look a whole lot different. Much Love. 💕 And Much Gratitude to you all 🙏🏼

