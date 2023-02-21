Spring-like trend for a few days, ahead of a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we have rain chances all week, it’s on and off and scattered at best. Most of these showers come with warmer days and breezy conditions, ahead of a return to days in the 50s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another mild morning, after scattered rain moved through. We’re starting the day in the upper 40s to low 50s, with Knoxville around 54 degrees. Patchy fog is developing, with scattered clouds lingering.

A stray shower is possible today, otherwise we’re seeing some breaks in the clouds at times. It’s a little warmer today, with a high of 67 degrees. It’s also a little breezy, with gusts around 20 mph at times out of the southwest.

Tonight is mostly cloudy again, with spotty rain developing and moving through at times. The low will only be around 55 degrees, but that’s also early in the night with warmer air moving in and moving us to the low 60s by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is another day with only a stray shower, and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures climb even more, with a high of 75 degrees, and a southwesterly wind gusts up to 35 mph at times.

Scattered rain moves through Wednesday night to early Thursday, with another warm day at 79 degrees, and gusts coming back down to around 25 mph as they’ll shift and bring back the 50s for Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, on and off rain spreads out Saturday, with at least a half an inch of rainfall headed this way. We’re looking at showers to linger into Sunday but decrease before going up in coverage yet again later Monday.

