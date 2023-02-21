TN House Bill would lower age requirement to carry handgun

A Tennessee bill was proposed to the House subcommittee, that would lower the minimum age requirement to own and carry a handgun(Envato)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A proposed Tennessee bill that would lower the minimum age requirement to own and carry a handgun was taken off notice on Tuesday in the House subcommittee.

That means there is no future date scheduled for hearing the bill.

However, a Senate version of the bill is still in discussion.

The bill would lower the age requirement to obtain a handgun carry permit in public from 21 to 18.

The bill would also prohibit anyone under 21 from transporting or storing a firearm or ammunition in a parking area owned, operated, or used by a school.

