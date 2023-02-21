Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring

Dig’N Zone will offer rides on different construction equipment.
By Jared Austin
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new theme park is set to open this spring which will offer visitors rides on different types of large construction equipment. Grant Hensley and Weston O’Dell came up with the idea because they grew up on farms and loved being around all of the equipment as children.

“We have a full-size large excavator which will have a modified front bucket on it and have roller coaster seats in it. So a ride operator picks you up and you’re in the bucket of this big excavator and we’ll swing you around and around,” Hensley said.

All of the construction equipment will be modified to make it safe for kids of all ages. This includes limited speed, mobility and seat belts on all of the rides.

There isn’t a set price for the park yet, but the owners plan to make it where visitors would pay one time at the gate to ride all of the attractions. Children under 3 years old would be free for the day. They do plan to have height requirements for some of the rides, but there will be toddler friendly ones available.

“We anticipate instead of being something that you do last minute, like a coaster in town, we’re more of a destination,” Hensley said.

Dig’N Zone will also have food trucks, a restaurant, an arcade and grass area where they plan to have concerts and other holiday events.

“It’s been a lot of work on me and my partners to put this together, so we’re really excited to see the kids and the families to be able to come in and enjoy the place,” Hensley said.

The goal is to have the park open by the end of spring 2023.

