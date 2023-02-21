UT professor recalls time writing book on and interviewing former President Jimmy Carter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As former President Jimmy Carter receives hospice care in his home in Plains, Georgia, a communications professor at the University of Tennessee reflects on her time interviewing Carter and writing a book about him.

Amber Roessner interviewed Carter in Atlanta back in 2015 and would later go on to write a book about him relating to media and their coverage of Carter both in and out of office titled Jimmy Carter and the Birth of the Marathon Media Campaign.

For a Georgia native and UT professor, getting to interview Carter for her book was an opportunity she didn’t take for granted.

“He was very generous and gracious with his time at a point in which he was starting to age,” said Roessner.

Roessner added that she thinks of Carter as someone who went the extra mile to help others and someone who practiced what he preached.

This was evident when days after his 95th birthday, he fell and was injured in his home but still showed up to help build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.

As far as politics go, Roessner believes he’ll be remembered in Tennessee for working with a senator in the state that he didn’t agree with when it came to the Panama Canal treaty.

“His greatest impact on this area might have been on how he interacted with Senator Howard Baker,” said Roessner.

As Carter’s health remains a question in the days and weeks ahead, Roessner hopes that East Tennesseans will take a moment to appreciate the former President.

“I would hope that, regardless of which side of the political aisle you fall on and no matter where you are in this country, when President Carter does pass that we all take a moment and appreciate what he did for our country,” Roessner said.

Carter, who at 98 years old, is the oldest living former President in the United States.

