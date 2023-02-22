4 players ejected for fighting during Lenoir City and Fulton’s women’s playoff basketball game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The women’s basketball team at Fulton High School came out on top in their playoff game against Lenoir City, but it wasn’t without a chaotic scene in the final moments.

With 2:30 left, sophomore player for Lenoir City Taylor Hafner made an and-one layup, and immediately after, a fight broke out between her and a player for Fulton.

According to a TSSAA report Taylor Hafner, along with three Fulton players were ejected from the game and all of the fans were asked to leave the gym while both teams finished the game.

“I think it’s any parent’s worst nightmare to see their child getting involved in any fight,” said Taylor’s mom Sarah Hafner.

The TSSAA hasn’t released their findings on what exactly led up to punches being thrown and officers having to restrain parents and players.

“She sort of came back around and let out a big ‘argh’ and then came head to head with the girl that was guarding her,” said Sarah Hafner as she described what happened from her perspective before the fight began.

WVLT News reached out to the Fulton Athletic Director as well as multiple parents in attendance from Fulton High School for comment, but they have not responded.

The game was held at Austin-East High School as a neutral site for the playoff game.

TSSAA has not released its decision on any suspensions or punishments from the fight at this time.

