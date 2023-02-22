Clinton junior lineman Rhett Seivers turning heads in weight room

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been estimated that less than 1% of the U.S. population can bench press more than 315 pounds. That’s why the numbers that Clinton junior Rhett Seivers is putting up, are turning heads in the weight room.

The 16-year-old lineman recently reached 640 pounds on a one-rep maximum squat and is maxing out at 375 pounds on the bench press.

“Before the season starts, I want to squat 700 pounds and I want to bench 425,” said Seivers.

For context, two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley’s personal record squat is 700 pounds.

The Region 3-5A honorable mention lineman has been lifting since eighth grade and enjoys the goal-oriented aspect of weightlifting.

“I love being able to make goals for myself and it just makes it fun being able to reach those goals and seeing the hard work I’m putting in - to see that it’s working,” said Seivers - a cousin to former Tennessee All-American wide receiver Larry Seivers - who also played football for Clinton in the 1970s.

Seivers can see the hard work paying off for himself and his teammates - several of which hold Division I football offers heading into next season.

“The culture here is great. We all come to work every single day and I think people are really enjoying it. On your team, you’ve got to have people who really love the sport of football and it’s truly something awesome to see,” said Seivers.

Clinton football kicks off the 2023 season on Aug. 18, against Cleveland.

