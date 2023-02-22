Daily, weekly parking tags for Great Smoky Mountains National Park can now be purchased online

Future visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can purchase a daily or weekly parking tag online.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park parking tags
Great Smoky Mountains National Park parking tags(National Park Service)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting Tuesday, visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park can now purchase daily or weekly parking tags can now be purchased online.

Officials with GSMNP said that park staff will not print the tags for visitors. Instead, tags must be printed ahead of time.

Visitors are required to enter the date of the visit and their license plate number when a tag is purchased.

Starting in March, parking tags will be required within the boundaries of the Smokies.

Tags can be purchased up to six months in advance. The tags can be purchased online here.

