No offsite impact after fire breaks out at Y-12 uranium processing building, officials say

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fire broke out at Y-12 National Security Complex Wednesday, Kathryn King with Y-12 told WVLT News.

Y-21 has not released much information, but King was able to confirm that a fire broke out Wednesday morning in Building 9212. In an updated release, Y-12 said the fire started around 9:14 a.m.

WVLT News was on scene and spoke to officials, who were able to provide some information on the incident. Those officials were quick to assure the public that the incident was contained to the Y-12 complex and the public does not need to worry about any impact offsite.

“I think if you live nearby you’d be very concerned,” one spokesperson for Y-12 told WVLT News. “The situation is under control and is contained.”

Y-12 emergency personnel responded to the scene, officials said, specifically, a team that is trained to respond to situations like this one. That response is being directed by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC and the National Nuclear Security Administration, according to Y-12.

Additionally, officials said that around 200 employees who work in the building were evacuated.

Building 9212 is listed on the complex’s website as a uranium processing building, built in 1945. The building serves “as one of the primary chemical processing and enriched uranium production facilities at Y-12,” the website states. That building is set to be replaced by the end of 2025.

They also added that at this time there is no indications of injuries, but teams will be evaluating those employees. The first priority in a situation like this, according to Y-12, is making sure employees are safe. After that, responders prioritize environmental impacts.

This is a developing story.

