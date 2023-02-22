Fun events to Find Your Fun this weekend

There is a lot going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!
It’s the last weekend of the month and many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun!
By Paige Noël
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, February 24th:

Impractical Jokers’ Joe Gatto is coming to Knoxville. Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy is at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. It starts at 7 p.m. Friday. You can still buy tickets for as low as $23.

Blake Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour is coming to Knoxville on Friday as well. It’s at Thompson Boling Arena at 7 p.m. Blake Shelton will be joined by Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. You can still buy tickets online starting at $28.

Saturday, February 25th:

The International Festival is back at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will celebrate different countries, cultures, and people through food, fun, entertainment, and crafts. You can buy tickets online or at the door, but you’ll save a few bucks if you buy online. It’s $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids two and under are free.

Sunday, February 26th:

Calling all gardeners! Ijams Nature Center is hosting its annual seed swap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the visitor center. Bring any seeds left from last season’s garden or any extra plants that need a good home. Then, you can take some new seeds or plants for your 2023 garden. The event is free and a great way to meet other gardeners in the area!

