Fun events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the last weekend of the month and many events for you and your family to Find Your Fun!

Friday, February 24th:

Impractical Jokers’ Joe Gatto is coming to Knoxville. Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy is at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. It starts at 7 p.m. Friday. You can still buy tickets for as low as $23.

Blake Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour is coming to Knoxville on Friday as well. It’s at Thompson Boling Arena at 7 p.m. Blake Shelton will be joined by Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. You can still buy tickets online starting at $28.

Saturday, February 25th:

The International Festival is back at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge. It’s Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will celebrate different countries, cultures, and people through food, fun, entertainment, and crafts. You can buy tickets online or at the door, but you’ll save a few bucks if you buy online. It’s $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids two and under are free.

Sunday, February 26th:

Calling all gardeners! Ijams Nature Center is hosting its annual seed swap from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the visitor center. Bring any seeds left from last season’s garden or any extra plants that need a good home. Then, you can take some new seeds or plants for your 2023 garden. The event is free and a great way to meet other gardeners in the area!

