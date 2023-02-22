GPS tracking can be used for harm, officials warn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People might use an Apple AirTag or similar tracking technology to keep track of house keys or luggage. However, some people are using that technology to stalk people.

“It is just the next step really in the control aspect of abuse that we’ve been seeing for decades,” Executive Director for the Knoxville Family Justice Center Kathryn Ellis said.

Just last month, a Knox County man was arrested for allegedly placing a magnetic GPS tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car.

The scary part is the technology is easy to hide. An Apple AirTag is small, and people can track its exact location using an iPhone. Once someone connects it via Bluetooth, their phone will show them exactly where it is.

“The fob can be dropped into a purse, it can be dropped into a car, just about anywhere,” said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

The technology is designed to keep track of keys, luggage or people with disabilities.

Spangler said there’s been a 5% increase in cases where people use that technology for stalking, a small increase, but it’s not small for people on the receiving end.

The sheriff said the punishment is harsh.

“If it’s a conviction, it will include a fine. It will include possible jail time, depending on what they were doing and what they were using it for,” Spangler said.

Ellis said it’s hard to stop it from happening but encourages people to be aware.

“If you think something is off, if you think somebody is following you, check to see if you can find any sort of indication,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the Family Justice Center has police officers on site that can help with safety and the next steps if you think you’re being tracked.

She said contacting the police directly is always an option too.

If you are being tracked with an Apple AirTag and you have an iPhone, you’ll get a notification on your phone telling you that an AirTag has been following you for too long.

