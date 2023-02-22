Knoxville police investigating deadly North Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to a fatal North Knoxville shooting, according to Communications Manager Scott Erland.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Feb. 22, around 2:25 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of West Parkway, Erland said. Officers reportedly responded to find a man inside the home who had been shot.

Knoxville Fire Department and AMR personnel responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead, Erland added.

Erland said KPD investigators believe the shooting happened between two roommates, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.