Knoxville police investigating deadly North Knoxville shooting

At this time, KPD believes the shooting happened between two roommates, but no charges have been filed at this time.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators responded to a fatal North Knoxville shooting, according to Communications Manager Scott Erland.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Feb. 22, around 2:25 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of West Parkway, Erland said. Officers reportedly responded to find a man inside the home who had been shot.

Knoxville Fire Department and AMR personnel responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead, Erland added.

Erland said KPD investigators believe the shooting happened between two roommates, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
4 players ejected for fighting during Lenoir City and Fulton’s women’s playoff basketball game
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
Ryan Kelly White
Knoxville man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car, 100mph car chase, report says
A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver

Latest News

KPD cruiser
Knoxville police investigating deadly North Knoxville shooting
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner found not-guilty in fatal shooting of intoxicated man
Few showers and storms early Thursday
Scattered showers move in overnight, the warmth continues for one more day
Melvin Brown
‘Coach of the year:’ Hopkinsville basketball coach accused of drug trafficking