‘Large gas leak’ reported in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City Utilities Board officials are looking into a “large gas leak,” Lenoir City dispatch told WVLT News Wednesday morning. LCUB representatives confirmed that electric crews hit a six-inch gas line, which gas crews are onsite to repair.

According to dispatch, the leak is in the area of Highway 321 and Old America Road. Additionally, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said Highway 70 West at 321 is shut down because a gas line has broken.

Officials are also monitoring fumes near North Middle School, dispatch said, but there’s no word on a lockdown or similar action at this time.

LCSO officials said the fix could take several hours.

