‘Large gas leak’ reported in Lenoir City

Lenoir City officials are looking into a “large gas leak,” Lenoir City dispatch told WVLT News Wednesday morning.
Lenoir City officials are looking into a “large gas leak,” Lenoir City dispatch told WVLT News Wednesday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lenoir City Utilities Board officials are looking into a “large gas leak,” Lenoir City dispatch told WVLT News Wednesday morning. LCUB representatives confirmed that electric crews hit a six-inch gas line, which gas crews are onsite to repair.

According to dispatch, the leak is in the area of Highway 321 and Old America Road. Additionally, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials said Highway 70 West at 321 is shut down because a gas line has broken.

Officials are also monitoring fumes near North Middle School, dispatch said, but there’s no word on a lockdown or similar action at this time.

LCSO officials said the fix could take several hours.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Kelly White
Knoxville man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car, 100mph car chase, report says
A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

YWAC stresses getting your pet spayed and neutered
Young-Williams recommends spaying and neutering pets to help reduce pet homelessness
Young-Williams said there are several health benefits to pets getting spayed and neutered.
Young-Williams recommends spaying and neutering pets to help reduce pet homelessness
Local store giving back to women
Local store giving back to women
CPR robot saving time and lives
CPR robot saving time and lives