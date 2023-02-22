No. 11 Vols drop 4th straight road game in 68-63 loss to Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has dropped 4 of its last 5 games, falling to 9-6 in SEC play and 20-8 overall following Tuesday night’s loss against Texas A&M.

The Vols would jump out to a 7-0 lead and would build a 9 point lead in the first half, but 9-Tennessee turnovers would lead to several A&M points. The Aggies would take their first lead on an Andre Gordon’s 3-pointer with under :50 to go, but the Vols would tie it at the buzzer on a Tobe Awaka lay-in. 3-31 at the break.

In the 2nd half, it would be Texas A&M’s turn to build a 9-point thanks in large part to several Tennessee fouls, sending the Aggies to the free throw line time and again. In fact. A&M would hit on 28 of 34 free throws which really turned out to be the difference in the game.

Santiago Vescovi scored Tennessee with 14 points despite not feeling well. Vescovi, who missed Monday’s practice because of the illness, finished 4-of-10 shooting from three and grabbed 10 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season.

Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler also scored 14 points despite shooting 2-of-11 from three. Big man Olivier Nkamhoua contributed 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from the free throw line.

Texas A&M was led by 25 points from Wade Taylor, who was just 4-of-11 from the floor and 1-of-5 from three, but went 16-for-17 at the free throw line. Afterwards, Wade told reporters he drew part of his inspiration from a comment directed his way from the UT bench.

Wade Taylor led the Aggies with 25 points and he says part of his inspiration came from a comment directed his way before the game

Tennessee has now lost it’s last four road games and falls to 20-8 overall and 9-6 in SEC play.

The Vols will look to complete the season sweep of South Carolina when they return home to face the Gamecocks Saturday night at 6:00 p.m.

