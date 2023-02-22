Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver
Ryan Kelly White
Knoxville man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car, 100mph car chase, report says
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
DA: Woman in KPD custody died of stroke, no charges to be filed

Latest News

Versus Texas A&M
No. 11 Vols drop 4th straight road game in 68-63 loss to Texas A&M
Vols Daddy hat in dugout
No. 3 baseball Vols win home opener
Warm temperatures
Near record breaking temperatures ahead of a cold front
Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
4 players ejected for fighting during Lenoir City and Fulton’s women’s playoff basketball game