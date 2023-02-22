Scattered showers move in overnight, the warmth continues for one more day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold front brings us rain and a few rumbles of thunder overnight into Thursday. The cooler air doesn’t arrive until Friday, so you have one more day to enjoy the spring-like temperatures!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Late evening through tonight, scattered rain and some storms move through our area. This lingers into the early morning and then becomes spotty by sunrise, with a low of only 65 degrees. Southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 and gusts of 40 mph continue into the early morning.

The spotty rain moves out of here quickly with mostly sunny skies! Those gusts continue but only at about 20 mph throughout the afternoon. Highs are near 79 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few showers are possible Thursday night, with a low of 50 degrees, but cooler air and clouds leaves us only around 58 degrees Friday afternoon. Spotty showers are possible Friday, with increasing coverage of our area in rain again on Saturday. This will be a cold rain and half an inch to one inch of rain Saturday.

The clouds and spotty showers continue Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we warm up Monday ahead of another cold front. We are watching the potential for rain and storms later Monday into the overnight hours.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

