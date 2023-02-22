Son of legendary Vols coach General Robert Neyland dies

Robert Neyland Jr., or Bob, died at 93.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - General Robert Neyland’s last surviving child died at 93 on Tuesday, a family member confirmed with WVLT News.

Robert Neyland Jr., or Bob as he preferred to go by, played for the Vols as a second-teamer in the 50s. Neyland Jr. was also the captain of the University of Tennessee’s swim team.

WVLT News’ Ted Hall spoke to him over a year ago, and Neyland Jr. was still a Vol fan.

Previous coverage: Legendary Neyland family reveals decision to leave Rocky Top

“Josh Heupel is really doing some amazing things,” he said.

Neyland Jr. left Knoxville in part to escape the giant shadow his father cast.

General Robert Neyland coached the Vols to four national championships, once winning 33 games in a row. He’s still got the best winning percentage of all time among SEC coaches, even beating Alabama football coaches Nick Saban and Bear Bryant.

Neyland Jr. led a successful career in banking in the Tri-Cities and then Nashville.

