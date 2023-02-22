TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing East Tennessee teen

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department requested an AMBER Alert for a missing teen.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing teen.

The Knoxville Police Department announced Wednesday evening that they requested an alert and less than an hour later, one was issued.

Holly Piper, 16, and her sister came to Knoxville on Feb. 18 to visit a friend, according to police. At around 3 a.m., Piper, her sister and her friend went to Cook Out when Piper’s boyfriend, William “Dylan” Usry, 18, showed up, officials said.

Police said Piper jumped into Usry’s car, a 1999 white Dodge Caravan with rust spots on the roof with the Tennessee tag BMM5038.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt ad blue sweatpants.

KPD confirmed to WVLT News that Piper’s address on the report is Oliver Springs.

“Usry has an extensive criminal history to include DUI, multiple counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony from an incident in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Usry has a court date on those charges on March 2, and it is believed that he is actively fleeing to avoid his court date and that he has possibly coerced Holly into leaving against her will.”

KPD Spokesperson

Those with information are urged to contact 911 or the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex
No offsite impact after uranium fire breaks out at Y-12, officials say
Fans and players rushed the court and were restrained by officers after a foul with 2:30...
4 players ejected for fighting during Lenoir City and Fulton’s women’s playoff basketball game
Dig'N Zone set to open late spring 2023
Unique construction theme park to open in Sevier County this spring
Ryan Kelly White
Knoxville man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car, 100mph car chase, report says
A dad boarded a Knox Co. Schools’ bus and demanded all of the kids get off after asking the bus...
Family speaks after video shows Knox County Schools dad confronting bus driver

Latest News

TBI issues AMBER Alert for missing East Tennessee teen
Tennessee bill would allow people to carry guns on college campuses
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Fun events to Find Your Fun this weekend
Woman giving back to the organization that saved her life.
WOMAN PAYING BACK THE ORGANIZATION THAT CHANGED HER LIFE