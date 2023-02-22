‘Teamwork makes the dream work’: Firefighters rescue dog from storm drain

A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.
A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine's Day is now up for adoption.(Richmond Fire Department)
By David Hylton and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray) - A dog that was found stuck in a drain in Virginia on Valentine’s Day is now up for adoption.

The Richmond Fire Department said on social media a crew helped police after a passerby reported hearing a dog barking in a storm drain.

Crews found the dog stuck in mud and water in the corner of the drain with only his head out of the water.

“One of our firefighters climbed down into the storm drain and stood on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the concrete,” the fire department said. “His colleagues above grabbed a search rope and passed it down through the hole.”

The firefighter then slipped the rope around the dog’s neck, and the crew pulled from above while the firefighter lifted from the bottom.

“The RPD officer wrapped the dog up and delivered him to VVC (Virginia Veterinary Centers),” the fire department said. “The entire call lasted less than 10 minutes for us.”

“Teamwork makes the dream work in the City of Richmond,” the Richmond Animal Care and Control said on Facebook.

