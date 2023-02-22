Two puppies test positive for cocaine after chase in Mount Juliet


By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was charged with animal cruelty and evidence tampering after two puppies tested positive for cocaine, according to officials.

Shanchez Beddingfield, 22, of Nashville, was initially arrested on Feb. 15 after she allegedly led Mount Juliet Police officers on a chase. The car she was driving was a 2009 Nissan Rogue stolen from Nashville on Feb. 11 during an armed robbery, according to police.

Officers were able to intercept the car on Lebanon Road near Springmont Boulevard after the car was spiked and became disabled near Old Hickory Boulevard and I-40.

Beddingfield and two other people were arrested. They were all wanted for various charges in Nashville and Rutherford County.

Meth and marijuana were found in the SUV and one suspect told officials he swallowed fentanyl during the chase.

Two puppies were also in the car and were taken into the care of Mount Juliet Animal Care & Control officers.

The day after the chase, animal control officers found a plastic baggy inside one of the puppy’s stools. Both puppies were then rushed to the veterinarian for an exam. Both the puppies tested positive for cocaine and additional charges were filed against Beddingfield.

The Mount Juliet Police Department said the pups are doing fine.

