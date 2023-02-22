Warmer and windier today ahead of scattered rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have more warmth and winds today, with scattered rain and storms on the way. This will take temperatures back to 50s, but we have more rain and times ahead as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with spotty rain developing and moving through at times. The low was in the mid 50s earlier in the nigh, as we warm to the low 60s by the morning.

Winds increase Wednesday with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, which helps to move the temperature up even more to a high around 78 degrees! A stray shower is possible today, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Late evening through tonight, scattered rain and some storms move through our area. This lingers into the early morning and then becomes spotty by sunrise, with a low of only 65 degrees. Southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 and gusts of 40 mph continue into the early morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The spotty rain tapers off quickly Thursday, then we’re left with a mostly sunny day and a high of 79 degrees. Gusts of 40 mph back off to 20 mph in the afternoon.

A few showers are possible Thursday night, with a low of 50 degrees, but cooler air and clouds leaves us only around 58 degrees Friday afternoon. Spotty showers are possible Friday, with increasing coverage of our area in rain again on Saturday. This will be a cold rain and a half an inch to one inch of rain Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, there’s a lull in rain chances on Sunday, then more rain approaches Monday. Temperatures look to stay just above average throughout next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.