Young-Williams recommends spaying and neutering pets to help reduce pet homelessness

Young-Williams said there are several health benefits to pets getting spayed and neutered.
Officials said there are several health benefits to pets getting spayed and neutered.
By Jared Austin
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center wants current pet owners to get their pets spayed and neutered for several different reasons- which include health reasons and reducing pet homelessness. Animal center representatives have stressed this recently as February closes out Spay and Neuter Awareness Month.

The director of development at the animal center, Kari Parker, said they help over 11,000 animals every year, which causes overcrowding at their facilities. A reason for overcrowding is because animals are not spayed and neutered.

“Spaying and neutering is wonderful for their health in the regards that it can reduce the risks of cancer. It helps with behavior. It can help with so many different things,” Parker said.

Parker added that the procedure helps reduce the risk of cancer. Pets are also known to live longer, healthier lives if they are spayed and neutered, according to Young-Williams.

“It’s the responsible thing to do and we want to ensure that the overpopulation does not leave here and produce more unwanted animals,” Parker said.

Spaying and neutering is included in the adoption costs for animals at Young-Williams. The animal center also has clinics for people who want to have their pet spayed or neutered.

It costs $110 for dogs and $65 for cats. The price includes a post-operation check up.

