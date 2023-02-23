4 more arrested as part of 313 Initiative aimed at stopping drug traffic from Detroit

Four more people were arrested as part of the 313 Initiative, a multi-agency partnership aimed at stopping drugs from coming into Knox County from Detroit.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four more people were arrested as part of the 313 Initiative, a multi-agency partnership aimed at stopping drugs from coming into Knox County from Detroit.

The arrests were made Tuesday in Knox County and Hawkins County, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. TBI officials said the arrests were made by the Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Knoxville Police Department Community Engagement Response Team, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Third Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Previous Coverage: Multi-agency drug investigation part of ‘313 Initiative’ leads to 7 arrests

Scotty Wayne Burton was taken into custody in his home in Hawkins County. Summer Renee Simpson was served in the Hawkins County Jail, TBI said, where she was already being held on related charges. Christopher Dewayne James and Joshua Simmons were arrested in Knoxville.

The four were charged with the following:

  • Scotty Wayne Burton, of Rogersville: Conspiracy to sell a controlled substance;
  • Summer Renee Simpson, of Rogersville: Conspiracy to sell a controlled substance;
  • Christopher Dewayne James, of Knoxville: Conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon;
  • Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, of Detroit: Conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon

